Local independent record label —Miracle Mile Records announces new release

Miracle Mile Records (MMR) is proud to announce the July 4, 2017 release of “Green Eyed Bird”, a stellar, 12-song folk-rock studio album by singer-songwriter Jonathan Foster. MMRF is a Redding independent record label that supports original music, recordings, and musicians.

This new release marks Foster’s sixth full-length recording project and third studio album with Bruce Turgon (Foreigner, Lou Gramm, Black Sheep) at After Hours Recorders in Redding. These brand new recordings will be available in CD, streaming and download formats at all popular online retailers and available at his tour shows this summer, through MMR http://www.miraclemilerecords.com/, and www.JFMusic.net.

Jonathan Foster – Green Eyed Bird | Compact Disc & Digital Release July 4, 2017 Track List (Playing time 49:51) – Radio Friendly 1. Sunrise Letdown 2. The Devil’s Darner 3. Freewheeling American Dream 4. The Great Escape 5. Holiday In Syracuse 6. Scotch Pine (Sing With Me) 7. Fence Posts 8. One Line At A Time 9. Rain In July 10. To The Sea 11. Reclamation Town 12. Letters To The World

Green Eyed Bird includes Foster’s most introspective work to date and showcases his evolution as an independent artist with long-time comrades Morgan Hannaford (multi-instruments) and Joe Misztal on drums with several very special guest appearances. The first single, Sunrise Letdown leads off the project, a catchy and simple tale of growing up and going away when summer ends. Additionally, co-writes with Hannaford (Honeybee, Muletown, Jim Dyar) include the rollicking folklore noir about dragonfly’s (The Devil’s Darner), a classic alt-country breakup song (Fence Posts), and a sea-shanty ballad (To The Sea), which is also co-written and performed with songwriter Jim Dyar (Muletown, Jim Dyar Band). Also included is the haunting One Line At A Time about his wife’s travels to Sierra Leone fighting the Ebola virus that joins two other subtle protest songs Scotch Pine (Sing With Me) and Letters To The World. Rounding things out is the somewhat autobiographical rocker Freewheeling American Dream, that explores the “don’t judge a book by its cover” idiom, an upbeat prison break fable, an alt-festive tune, songwriting contest winner Reclamation Town, and the resurrection of a crowd favorite that Foster wrote 16 years ago, Rain In July, complete with a roots orchestra. See Jonathan perform and pick up your copy of Green Eyed Bird this summer as he hits the American highway.

Engineered, mixed and mastered by Bruce Turgon, After Hours Recorders Redding, CA. Jonathan Foster sings, plays guitars, harmonica, and piano, Morgan Hannaford plays bass, pedal steel, dobro, mandolin, and sings, Joe Misztal plays the drums, with special guests Susie Foster, fiddle on 8 & 12, Ron Gillette, guitar on 3 & 9, Jim Dyar, guitar and sings on track 10, Bruce Turgon, 12-string electric guitar on 3, and Ron Harrington (After Five Magazine) produced track 11 for the City of Shasta Lake.

2017 Tour Dates (complete listings via artist’s website): 6/29 – Downtown Alehouse, Red Bluff, CA; 6/30 – Vintage, Redding, CA; 7/1 Babe’s, Elk Grove, CA; 7/14 P-2’s, Tupper Lake, NY; 7/15 Coffee Fever, Star Lake, NY; 7/22 Florence, SC; 7/29 Community Center, Cranberry Lake, NY; 8/12 -13 Purple Fiddle, Thomas, WV; and 8/15 The Rabbit Hole, Madison, WI