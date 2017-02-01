Local area sheriff’s report for Jan.22 — 31

Jan. 22
- A call was received to say Fish and Game on scene to report a cab to a truck left in the roadway, partially blocking the roadway.
- A call was received from the 31400 block of Woodridge Drive in Shingletown to state
- A bypasser called to state a male was running in and out of traffic near Burrito Bandito. He is currently standing in a field north of business in the Airport Rd and Billy Jean Lane area. Another male has stopped to talk to him. Caller continued out of the area.
- A resident in the 11800 block of Bella Vista Ct in Bella Vista called to report unlocked vehicle and garage appear to have been gone through overnight. Nothing appears to be missing.
- A resident in the 13800 block of Christian Way in Jones Valley called to state neighbor is shoot a rifle at property to the left of his. Ongoing issue. Unsure of which direction the gun is being fired.
- A resident in the 21100 block of El Toro Lane in Bella Vista called to say someone is a black Chevy SUV late 90’s Tahoe was parked on the caller’s road and subject appeared to be taking pictures.
- A female called to report hearing six to seven round being fired from a semi-automatic firearm in the Winegar Rd and Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro.
Jan. 23
- A resident in the 30800 block of Thumper Drive in Shingletown called to report the theft of firearm from vehicle overnight.
- A call was received to report the theft of a laptop by another resident in the 9000 block of Silver Bridge Rd in Palo Cedro.
- A 911 call was received from the 11600 block of Homestead Lane in Bella Vista, loud fight heard between multiple subjects in background, then line disconnected.
- A business employee called to state a female that has been loitering around the business in the 11900 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista is stealing items. Female not currently there.
- A call was received to report ongoing issue with neighboring resident cutting fences to McConnell Foundation property. They are cutting fence to access for dirt bike riding. Has occurred multiple times. Currently muddy dirt bikes sitting in front of the Old Oregon Trail and Juanita Lane area.
- A resident in the 207800 block of Big Bend Rd in Montgomery Creek says his power is out and caller unable to leave due to snow. Has been running home on O2 concentrator on generator however is now out of gas. Request assistance to get gas to resident to run generator.
Jan. 24
- A call was received from the 9500 block of Old Oregon Trail to report subject access to yard and cut fuel line to vehicle overnight.
- A resident in the 7000 block of Dogwood Drive in Shingletown to report a quad was left in his driveway since last night.
- A resident in the 11500 block of Bluff Rd in Bella Vista to report his sister in law has been drinking and breaking items. Called back 45 minutes later saying female is out of control again and request to respond.
- A call was received to report a male wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans breaking into her vehicle. When caller confronted, suspect ran on foot. Last seen in the are of Shasta Forest and Sleepy Hollow Drives in Shingletown. Caller states suspect had back pack with him and caller picked up. Contains possibly drug related items.
Jan. 25
- A call was received that she receives second information from her neighbor that all her livestock, (horse, cattle and one llama) were let out at 7 a.m. in the 13200 block of Blue Sky Rd in Bella Vista. Caller believes possibly ex-farrier let them out, but neighbor did not see anyone.
- Resident in the 7000 block of Shasta Forest Drive in Shingletown reports his house was burglarized. Discovered the previous day. Unknown what was taken. Entry forced through carport door.
- A call was received from the 10300 block of Lone Goose Lane in Palo Cedro to report his mom’s boyfriend has been drinking. Subject is yelling and throwing things at the location. Suspect is currently in the bedroom with caller’s mother. Caller is currently in front of location. David Blackwell was arrested.
Jan. 26
- A call was received from the 11900 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista to ask for assistance in advice of a female subject continually being an issue for the church.
- A resident in the 14000 block of Oak Run Rd in Oak Run called to report ongoing issues with neighbor’s pig getting loose on the caller’s property and tearing up the ground. Large red pig is currently in back pasture on caller’s property. Pig owners live to left of caller.
- A call was received from the 15600 block of Phillips Rd in Oak Run to report female neighbor is screaming at her from her property. Re: civil matter, parties are separated.
- A resident in the 22700 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista called to report a transient in front of house, near her fence. Subject is screaming and removing his clothing. Caller is older and is very upset and concerned.
Jan. 27
- A call was received to report she was approached by female roommate earlier that day and she accused caller of stealing. Caller is now arriving at her resident in the 7400 block of Tahoe Lane in Shingletown and states her roommate’s husband is refusing to open the front gate for caller.
- A resident in the 28800 block of Inwood Rd in Shingletown called to complain about the vineyards ringing the bell for about one minute.
- A call was received to report a vehicle occupied by three that is stuck in the mud in the Squaw Grass Trail and Dry Creek Road area of Bella Vista. Caller contacted the subjects and asked if caller lives in the area. Then started to talk about the neighbor’s firewood. Request them contacted. Concerned they are casing the area.
Jan. 28
- A call was received from a mother saying her adult daughter is causing a fight, vandalizing items in house at the Windy Point Rd and Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek. Female is playing with matches. Negative fire at this time, caller locked inside of her bedroom.
- A resident in the 22100 block of Vine Ct in Palo Cedro called to report the shed in backyard was burglarized over the past 8-10 days.
- A caller has property in the Ash Creek and Dersch Road in Millville and state unknown subject continually cutting his fence allowing livestock to enter and damage his property.
- CHP dispatcher called SCSO unit requesting to check in the Hwy 299 E and Montgomery Creek area that there are report of pedestrian on side of Hwy 299 E approximately one mile east of Montgomery Creek, appear to have mental problems. Indian or Hispanic male wearing a dark gray shirt and blue jeans.
- A call was received from the 33300 block in the Northwood Way in Shingletown to report storage building was burglarized. Unknown if anything taken, structure not cleared. Caller has game camera pictures to share.
Jan. 29
- A call was received from the 31200 Hwy 44 in Shingletown to report a subject is possibly living in the compressor room, to the rear of the veterinary clinic near to pizza restaurant. Caller states compressor room and shed I not attached to actual building.
- A resident in the 22100 block of Hidden Valley Drive in Jones Valley states neighbor yells at him and waves a knife around every time caller goes outside. Caller is calling from outside his own house, subject is at his own house.
- A resident in the 11700 block of Bella Vista Ct in Bella Vista called to report a cat stuck in a tree on the corner of his property. Neighbor states it has been in the tree the last two days.
- A call was received to report a male is walking in the area going into resident’s sheds in the Bollibokka Way and Ravine Road area on Jones Valley. Subject is carrying a five inch knife and currently walking up Bollibokka.
- A caller believes he found his stolen trailer at a house on the corner of Logan Rd and Ruger Ct in Palo Cedro. Trailer is located in backyard with plates on the trailer were covered up. Caller seen a male at the property. Caller will be standing by a red Toyota at the gas station on Old 44.
Jan. 30
- A call was received from female who reported identity theft that occurred in February when caller lived in Shingletown. Apple account was tampered with by a male and has numerous records.
- An employee in the 21900 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista called to report a male that has been drinking is harassing people and punching the gas pumps at the Chevron. An unknown vehicle dropped him off 40 mins. earlier.
- A call was received to respond to assist with a welfare check on a male that a suspect is possibly stealing money from a victim in the 10400 block of Old Oak Lane in Palo Cedro.
- A call was received from the 31200 block of Emigrant Trail in Shingletown to state she had an issue last week with a transient female coming onto property. Female has put a lock on caller’s shed and taken a tarp off. Unknown if female is in the area today.
- A couple of calls were received to report ongoing issues with neighbor with mental problems. Currently walking around the neighborhood holding a silver butterfly knife and yelling to himself.
- A daughter of resident’s in the 22400 block of Boyle Lane in Palo Cedro called to report that it appears unknown subject broke into her parents’ house. Caller entered and found a backpack full of china, additionally, all valuables and electronics are piled up on the counters. Caller is standing by outside in her vehicle.
- A resident in the 22200 block of Old Alturas Rd in Bella Vista called to report the theft of mail.
- A call was received to report an unknown male is laying down with hiking backpack on should of Hwy 299 by Old Alturas Rd in Bella Vista.
- A resident in the 14600 block of Dry Creek Rd in Jones Valley to report unknown subject shooting shotguns west of boat dry storage. Caller can hear boats at location being peppered with bb’s.
Jan. 31
- A call was received from the 30700 block of Thumper Drive in Shingletown to report he received an email from a male who states he knows where stolen items are from a burglary on Jan. 4. Call will call him tonight for information on suspects.
- A resident in the 19900 block of Moose Camp Rd in Montgomery Creek called to report the theft of jewelry valued at $2500. Caller suspects someone who was visiting.
- A resident in the 31200 block of Emigrant Trail in Shingletown called to report receiving a call from a male stating he was a sergeant with Santa Barbara Police Department. He instructed caller to purchase Best Buy gift cards in order to post bail for one of her grandchildren and he would call her back.
- A resident in the 21500 block of Squaw Grass Trail in Jones Valley to report $300 worth of air tools missing from locked garage. No damage to lock. Believes suspect possibly had access to key to lock. Concerned it may be subject living at the location.
- A resident in the 10700 block of Northgate Drive in Palo Cedro called to report he wants to report his ex-girlfriend harassing him.