Lions All-Star Football announce 2017 coaches

Lions All-Star Football has announced this year’s coach selections for the 40th Annual North vs. South game slated for Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Harrison Stadium in Oroville.

The North 11-Man team coach will be Tony Pavlic of Mt. Shasta High School; South 11-Man team coach will be Mark Cooley of Pleasant Valley High School; North 8-Man team coach will be Jason Allen of Butte Valley High School; and South 8-Man team coach will be David Keller of Greenville High School.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. for the 8-Man Game with kick off at 5:00 p.m.; and 11-Man Game kicks off is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.00 each.



Proceeds from the game are to benefit the Northern California Diabetic Camp at Lake Mccumber in Shingletown.