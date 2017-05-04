Last call to sign up for the 2017 Rodeo Parade

Redding Rodeo Parade theme is “Myth and Magic of the Old West”. Submitted by Kathy Knudson of Redding. The Asphalt Cowboys Rodeo Parade will commence at precisely 10am on Saturday May 20th in downtown Redding.

Get your parade entry form in immediately. The parade is coming together and this is a LAST CALL for parade entries Entry forms for the parade are available at the Redding Chamber of Commerce, Lulu’s Restaurant and the Paint Mart.The parade entry form is also available online on the Asphalt Cowboys Website.

The Asphalt Cowboys are gearing up for Rodeo week activities which includes the annual golf tournament on May 8th (golf tournament is full) and a week long list of events in the community. Follow the Asphalt Cowboys on FACEBOOK for ongoing and up to the minute details of rodeo week. GET YOUR PANCAKE BREAKFAST TICKETS.

Tickets to the world largest outdoor Pancake Breakfast are also available from any Asphalt Cowboy, at the Paint Mart and Lulus Restaurant. You can reach the Asphalt Cowboys at their World Headquarters at 530-244-1117.

Rodeo Week is coming soon! The Asphalt Cowboys are excited for this years’ Myth and Magic of the Old West and we hope to see you at all the 2017 Redding Rodeo Week events