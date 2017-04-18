Lassen County Susan River Youth Fishing Derby postponed

Due to safety concerns over high water and unsafe conditions, the annual Susan River Youth Fishing Derby will be postponed. Sponsored by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), the 28th annual derby was scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 22 on the Susan River in Susanville, Lassen County.

“With all the rain we have had and the accompanying snow melt, the Lassen Sportsmen’s Club and CDFW felt it was best to postpone the event until the river conditions improve,” said CDFW Fisheries Biologist Paul Divine. “We will be working closely with the Lassen Sportsmen’s Club to find a weekend later this year to hold the event.”

Fishing derbies are held in several locations around the state and are designed to promote fishing to young people and their families. At most events, all fishing tackle, gear, bait and equipment are provided free of charge and volunteers from local angling groups help with baiting hooks to cleaning the fish.

In California, anyone under 16 can fish without a license. For complete regulations on fishing in California, as well as fish planting locations, state fishing records and more, please go to www.wildlife.ca.gov/Fishing.