LaMalfa votes to condemn North Korea’s ballistic missile tests

Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) issued the following statement after the House voted on two bills that condemn North Korea’s recent test of ballistic missiles and asks the U.S. Department of State to officially declare the country a state-sponsor of terrorism.

LaMalfa said: “North Korea’s blatant violations of UN Security Council resolutions present a clear danger to the United States and its allies. As the world sits back and watches, Kim Jong-Un grows bolder – frequently threatening direct attack on the United States. The House sent a clear message today that America will not tolerate such behavior. The testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles only further highlights the need for the State Department to declare the obvious – North Korea is a state-sponsor of terrorism. The previous administration’s policy of “strategic patience” with Pyongyang has failed. We must show the Kim regime that those days are over.”

H.Res. 92 officially condemns North Korea’s development of multiple intercontinental ballistic missiles which violate United Nations Security Council resolutions and have been used to threaten the United States and other peaceful nations.

H.R. 479, the North Korea State Sponsor of Terrorism Designation Act, requires the State Department to determine once and for all whether North Korea is a state sponsor of terrorism.

