LaMalfa recognizes Northern California service academy appointments

LaMalfa said: “U.S. Service Academy graduates receive a first-rate undergraduate education equivalent to that provided by a top-tier, Ivy League school – not to mention the invaluable experiences gained from active duty military service. Each of these young men have proven to be deserving of this opportunity, and I am proud to nominate these great North State students.”

Congressman LaMalfa based his nominations on the recommendation of his Screening Committee, which is responsible for reviewing their files, interviewing the applicants and recommending a slate of nominees. The following students received appointments from the Congressman’s nominations:

Nathan Lervold- Redding

U.S. Air Force Academy

Donald Miller – Chico

U.S. Military Academy

Connor Rooney- Redding

U.S. Naval Academy

Walter Wecker- Redding

U.S. Military Academy

Any student with a strong desire to serve our nation as an officer in the United States Armed Forces is invited to contact Congressman LaMalfa in the spring of their junior year. Please visit his website www.lamalfa.house.gov for his nomination application and instructions. You may also call his Oroville District office and speak with his U.S. Service Academy Advisor at (530)534-7100.

Congressman Doug LaMalfa is a lifelong farmer representing California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama Counties.