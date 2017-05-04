LaMalfa issues statement that House votes to increase sanctions on North Korea

LaMalfa said: “For too long, North Korea’s aggressive behavior has gone unchecked. Now, Kim Jong-Un has accelerated his pursuit of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads to strike the United States or our allies. These actions are in direct violation of UN Security Council resolutions and cannot be allowed to continue. The legislation we passed earlier today will impose new sanctions to cut off funding for North Korea’s nuclear program by discouraging foreign financial institutions from continuing to do business with the nation altogether. After meeting with President Trump, even China recently banned imports of North Korean coal – a clear sign that the global tide is turning against them. The President has made clear his intent to solve this problem, and it’s time the global community take action to reign in this radical and dangerous regime.”

H.R. 1644 , the Korean Interdiction and Modernization of Sanctions Act, aims to prevent North Korea from obtaining long range ballistic missiles capable of striking the United States by:

Placing sanctions on North Korea’s trade and financial sectors, limiting the influx of foreign currency that can be used to fund the nation’s nuclear program.

Placing sanctions on foreign countries whose seaports and airports fail to inspect or seize the cargo of North Korean ships or aircraft as required by Security Council resolutions.

Prohibiting a foreign government that provides defense articles or services to, or receives from, North Korea from receiving certain types of U.S. foreign assistance.

Calls for the Trump Administration to designate whether North Korea is a state-sponsor of terrorism.

