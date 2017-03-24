LaMalfa issues statement on healthcare reform

(Washington, DC) – Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) issued the following statement after the House of Representatives pulled H.R. 1628, the American Health Care Act from consideration on the House floor.

LaMalfa said: “Today’s setback was not a victory for anyone. We know premiums will continue to rise as access to care continues to dwindle. Congress will continue working to provide relief from rising premiums and deductibles under Obamacare. I cannot sit back and do nothing while the current law hurts so many families and small businesses in the Northstate. This bill did not come together for now, but the goal to provide more affordable health insurance with more options for Americans remains the same. I am committed to working to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replacing it with something that offers more choices at a lower cost to consumers – and something that works for Americans families.”

Congressman Doug LaMalfa is a lifelong farmer representing California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama Counties.