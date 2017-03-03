LaMalfa applauds new Veterans Clinic in Redding

(Washington, DC) – Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) issued the following statement after the Transportation and Infrastructure committee authorized the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to lease a new facility in Redding, California. The new clinic will consolidate the operations of two existing clinics in the area while also providing 50% more total space. The expanded space allows for an additional 17 mental health providers, a mammography division, and a second x-ray unit at the facility.

Rep. LaMalfa Speaks on the House floor to applaud the approval of a new VA clinic in Redding, CA. [YouTube]

LaMalfa said: “My district is home to nearly 60,000 men and women who have served our nation in the armed forces and many more who are still serving today. Yet for too long, veterans have had trouble receiving VA medical care in the North State, instead being forced to travel to Sacramento or sometimes even farther. I’m pleased to announce that the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will authorize the VA to lease a new facility in Redding, California. This new lease will significantly increase the types of care available for our veterans in the North State, now it is time for the VA to ensure that the facility is properly staffed and these tax dollars are not wasted.”

Rep. LaMalfa Speaks on the new Redding VA clinic at the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing on Feb. 28, 2017. [YouTube]

Congressman Doug LaMalfa is a lifelong farmer representing California’s First Congressional District including, Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama Counties.