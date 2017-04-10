LaMalfa announces Redding town hall meeting on April 19

LaMalfa said: “I invite residents of Shasta County and surrounding areas to join me at the McLaughlin Auditorium at Sequoia Middle School on April 19th for an in-person town hall meeting. The 115th Congress is well under way, so come prepared to share your ideas and engage in a productive community discussion on our goals moving forward. I look forward to seeing you all there.”

Who: Congressman Doug LaMalfa

What: In-person Town Hall meeting

When: Wednesday, April 19, at 5:30PM PST

Where: McLaughlin Auditorium at Sequoia Middle School

1805 Sequoia Street, Redding, CA 96001

For questions, please contact Representative LaMalfa’s Redding district office at (530)223-5859 or his Washington, D.C. office at (202)225-3076.

*Note: No large signs, banners, signs with sticks, or weapons of any kind will be permitted on the campus.

Congressman Doug LaMalfa is a lifelong farmer representing California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama Counties.