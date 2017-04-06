LaMalfa announces Oroville Town Hall meeting on April 17

(Washington, DC) – Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) issued the following statement after announcing a town hall meeting to take place in Oroville, California in April.

LaMalfa said: “I invite constituents from Butte County and the surrounding areas to come out and share with me your thoughts and ideas on April 17th. Given the proximity to the evacuations caused by the Oroville Dam spillway incident, we’ve secured one of the largest venues available in the area – the historic Oroville State Theatre. I look forward to meeting with members of the community and building off the progress made during our March town hall in Grass Valley.”

Who: Congressman Doug LaMalfa

What: In-person Town Hall meeting

When: Monday, April 17, at 5:00PM PST

Where: Oroville State Theatre

1489 Myers Street, Oroville, CA 95965

For questions, please contact Representative LaMalfa’s Oroville district office at (530)534-7100 or his Washington, D.C. office at (202)225-3076.

*Note: No large signs, banners, signs with sticks, or weapons of any kind will be allowed in the theatre.

Congressman Doug LaMalfa is a lifelong farmer representing California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama Counties.