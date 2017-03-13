LaMalfa announces March town hall meeting in Grass Valley

(Washington, DC) – Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) issued the following statement after announcing a town hall meeting to take place in California’s 1st District in March.
LaMalfa said: “As in previous years, we are scheduling town hall meetings throughout the district this spring as we work our way through the legislative calendar. For the first of these events, I invite constituents from Nevada County and the surrounding regions to join me for an in-person town hall meeting in Grass Valley on March 18th. I plan to have a productive discussion that revolves around the start to the 115th Congress and our goals moving forward with the new Administration. I look forward to seeing you all there and hearing your ideas and concerns.”
Congressman Doug LaMalfa is a lifelong farmer representing California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama Counties.