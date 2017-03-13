    LaMalfa announces March town hall meeting in Grass Valley

    (Washington, DC) – Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) issued the following statement after announcing a town hall meeting to take place in California’s 1st District in March.

    LaMalfa said: “As in previous years, we are scheduling town hall meetings throughout the district this spring as we work our way through the legislative calendar. For the first of these events, I invite constituents from Nevada County and the surrounding regions to join me for an in-person town hall meeting in Grass Valley on March 18th. I plan to have a productive discussion that revolves around the start to the 115th Congress and our goals moving forward with the new Administration. I look forward to seeing you all there and hearing your ideas and concerns.”

    Who: Congressman Doug LaMalfa
    What: In-person Town Hall meeting
    When: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 12:00pm PST
    Where: Nevada County Fairgrounds, Main Street Center Building
    11228 McCourtney Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949
     
    For questions, please contact Representative LaMalfa’s Auburn district office at (530)878-5035 or his Washington, D.C. office at (202)225-3076.
     

    Congressman Doug LaMalfa is a lifelong farmer representing California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama Counties.

