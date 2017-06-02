LaMalfa announces grant funding for rural health clinics

A breakdown of the grant funding allocation is as follows:

Northeastern Rural Health Clinics (Susanville, CA – Lassen County) – $1,870,351.00

Shasta Community Health Center (Redding, CA – Shasta County) – $5,193,913.00

LaMalfa said: “In rural communities like we have in Northern California, there are fewer options for receiving healthcare without traveling long distances. The facilities and staff that we do have must be supported to ensure that families have health services available without significant hardship. This type of funding will go a long way towards helping to accomplish that.”

