LaMalfa announces grant funding for healthcare clinics in northern California

(Washington, DC) – Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded $3,373,222 in grant funding to health centers in Northern California.
A breakdown of the grant funding allocation is as follows:
- Mountain Valleys Health Center (Bieber, CA – Lassen County) – $1,710,549
- Sierra Family Medical Clinic (Nevada City, CA – Nevada County) – $711,117
- McCloud Healthcare Clinic (McCloud, CA – Siskiyou County) – $951,556
LaMalfa said: “Access to quality health care in rural areas like the North State can often prove to be a challenge. Community Health Centers play a critical role in expanding access in areas where patients may otherwise lack care altogether. This funding will provide a boost to these facilities and help strengthen rural health care in Northern California.”
