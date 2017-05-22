LaMalfa announces grant funding for healthcare clinics in northern California

A breakdown of the grant funding allocation is as follows:

Mountain Valleys Health Center (Bieber, CA – Lassen County) – $1,710,549

Sierra Family Medical Clinic (Nevada City, CA – Nevada County) – $711,117

McCloud Healthcare Clinic (McCloud, CA – Siskiyou County) – $951,556

LaMalfa said: “Access to quality health care in rural areas like the North State can often prove to be a challenge. Community Health Centers play a critical role in expanding access in areas where patients may otherwise lack care altogether. This funding will provide a boost to these facilities and help strengthen rural health care in Northern California.”

Congressman Doug LaMalfa is a lifelong farmer representing California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama Counties.