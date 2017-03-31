LaMalfa accepting submissions for Congressional Art Competition

LaMalfa said: “The Congressional Art Competition is a tremendous opportunity for high school students from the Northstate to showcase their artistic abilities and creativity to the entire country. This year’s theme, The Thin Blue Line, allows our students to show their support and appreciation for our local law enforcement officers who represent the thin line between order and chaos. I look forward to seeing the submissions for this year’s competition.”

The winning entry will be displayed for one year in the United States Capitol as part of a nationwide exhibit dedicated to displaying the talents of young people representing each state. Information regarding the guidelines for the competition can be found here

All artwork may be submitted by Wednesday, May 3rd to any of Rep. LaMalfa’s district offices, listed below. The competition winner will be selected by a panel of local community members and announced on Monday, May 8th. For any questions regarding this year’s competition or to schedule an artwork drop off time, please contact one of our three district offices: