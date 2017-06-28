KIXE General Manager, CEO Michael J. Lampella selected as new officer for California Public Television

Recently members of California Public Television had its annual meeting at KCET in Los Angeles. During the meeting, new officers were selected for a one-year term. Joining the executive committee a newly appointed Vice President is KIXE General Manager & CEO Michael J. Lampella.

Our stations have worked in the past to create unique California Content. California Connected presented solutions California’s have developed to tackle issues. California Heartland built understanding about the state’s world renown agriculture industry. Everyone’s favorite California Gold builds interest and develops an appreciation for our state’s interesting communities and grand natural resources. A New State of Mind; Ending the Stigma of Mental Illness, and currently Inside California’s Education is a public television series that explores the challenges, issues and stories of public education.

In each community the public television station is part of the education infrastructure, providing learning experiences for all populations, spanning pre-school through adulthood. Collectively our PBS stations educate more people than any other institution in the state. We are the worthy cause that lifts all other worthy causes in our local communities. Our stations support the activities of hundreds of non-profits. Many of these organizations have no other television resource to give them the exposure they need to become more successful for their communities.

We are California’s only television network with a unique ability to inform and unite the people of California.