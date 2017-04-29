Juvenile receives injuries after being hit by classic car on Hilltop

A twelve year-old boy suffered a broken leg when he was hit by a car while crossing Hilltop Drive.

On April 28, 2017 at 9:21 pm, the boy was crossing the street with his family in the area of Mistletoe Lane. While walking eastbound across lanes of traffic, he stepped out in front of a motorist travelling northbound on Hilltop.

The 62 year-old male driver from Santa Rosa, California was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the child with his 1955 Chevy Bel Air. The child’s right leg was broken by the force of the collision.

An ambulance responded to transport the child to Mercy ER. Traffic officers conducted an investigation to determine the driver was sober, and speed was not a factor in the collision. The child had been crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk.