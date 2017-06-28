Juvenile arrested for stabbing female in Shasta Lake

On Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at 1:00 a.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, City of Shasta Lake Division responded to the intersection of Williamette St. and Montana Ave. on a report of a stabbing that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult female, later identified as Christina Dunn, age 37, with one stab wound to her abdomen. Dunn was later transported to Mercy Medical Center and treated for a non-life threatening injury.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Thor Turnbaugh, a 17 year old juvenile from the City of Shasta Lake, CA. Turnbaugh was found in a residence located in the 2000 block of Montana Ave. in the City of Shasta Lake, CA. Turnbaugh was cooperative and taken into custody without incident.

During an interview, Turnbaugh admitted to stabbing Dunn after an unknown disturbance between multiple parties. During a canvass of the area, a knife believed to be used during the altercation was recovered and later booked into evidence.

Turnbaugh who was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was first transported to Shasta Regional Medical Center for medical clearance prior to being booked into the Shasta County Juvenile Hall for 245(a)(1) PC- Assault with a deadly weapon.