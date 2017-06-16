Juvenile arrested for several commercial business burglaries

On Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at approximately 10:09 a.m., Redding Police Department Investigators located and arrested a serial burglary suspect who was determined to be responsible for at least four recent window-smash burglaries at commercial businesses. Targets of the burglaries were establishments where cigarettes, vaping products, and liquor were sold. The value of products taken during the thefts reaches into thousands of dollars. Damage done to glass windows and doors during the burglaries was also in the thousands. The following burglaries were resolved during this investigation:

, 2017, at approximately 3:26 A.M., a glass door was shattered at the Chevron Station, 2505 Tarmac Drive in Redding. Over $1300.00 worth of cigarettes were stolen. On June 10th, 2017, at approximately 3:55 A.M., a glass window was shattered at Holiday Market, 2455 Hartnell Avenue in Redding. Three bottles of Vodka were taken but were later dropped by the suspect when he was fleeing the scene.

Investigators received a break in the case on June 14th, when Redding Police Officer James Stark identified a witness in the Holiday Market burglary. Investigators contacted the witness and were able to determine the burglary suspect was staying at a residence on Wilson Avenue in east Redding. An anonymous tip provided to one of the victim businesses also aided in identifying the suspect.

Investigators attempted to contact the suspect on Wilson Avenue. He fled out the back of the residence but was quickly captured. The suspect was interviewed regarding the thefts by Investigator Tim Renault and ultimately confessed to the four listed burglaries. The stolen merchandise was sold on the street for cash, and will likely never be recovered.

The suspect in this case is under the age of 18. In accordance with state law his name will not be released. The suspect was booked into Shasta County Juvenile Hall on four counts of burglary.