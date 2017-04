May 18, 2017, Junction Educational Foundation will be partnering with the Palo Cedro Lions Club to host a BBQ Dinner on Project Night at Junction Elementary School—9087 Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro. Volunteers will start serving dinner at 5:00 p.m with Project Night event beginning at 6:00 p.m..

The community is invited to purchase a delicious tri-tip sandwich with potato salad and beans and enjoy a meal before you browse the students’ fantastic projects!