Junction Education Foundation seeking unused band instruments for donation drive

Have an old instrument gathering dust in your closet or garage? Dust it off and put it into the hands of an aspiring young musician today. Junction Education Foundation (JEF) has developed a webpage to make it easy to donate your used band instrument for a lucky student.

At Junction Elementary School in Palo Cedro, they introduce students to band in fourth grade with recorders (“song flutes”). Then in fifth grade, students can begin learning a band instrument— flute, clarinet, trombone, saxophone, or trumpet, to name a few. Many students have even chosen to continue their musical education throughout middle and high schools. At Junction, they strive to make it possible for every student to have that musical opportunity by offering a loaned instrument.

From now until the end of the school year, JEF is promoting their Band Instrument Donation Drive and seeking donations of band instruments in any condition. If a reader is able to help, go to the website at http://junctioneducationalfoundation.com/band-instrument-donation-drive/ and fill out the donation form as they will be replying as soon as possible.