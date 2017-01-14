Joker masked male robs Shasta Lake gas station attendant at gunpoint

On Saturday, 01/14/17, at approximately 4:59 a.m.., deputies responded to the Valero Gas Station located at 1666 Cascade Blvd. in the City of Shasta Lake for a reported armed robbery (Case #17-1483). Deputies contacted the clerk at the gas station who advised a male subject entered the store and robbed her at gunpoint.

The male subject took an undisclosed amount of US currency then fled the store on foot. The male subject was wearing a “joker” type mask, blue jeans with the cuffs folded up, a green hoodie type sweatshirt with a blue hoodie type sweatshirt underneath, and newer yellow/tan work boots. The male subject is described as possibly 6’03” and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 530-245-6540. This case is still under investigation.