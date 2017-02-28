Join local retailers to celebrate National Nutrition Month

Healthy Shasta, Champions for Change, and Shop Healthy Shasta Lake, want area residents to discover how easy it is to eat healthier this spring. March is National Nutrition Month. A great time to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Local retailers are making it easier to eat healthy this spring by hosting FREE healthy food samplings and making changes to the retail environment that make it easier to reach for healthier options. Shop Healthy Shasta Lake is a local effort in collaboration with Healthy Stores for a Healthy Community, a statewide campaign to improve health through changes in community markets.

Choose to make March the start of a healthier life by joining the fun at the following FREE retail events:

March 2, 2:00-4:00 p.m.: FREE samples of pineapple fried rice during a healthy cooking demonstration at Drive-In Market, 3719 Hill Boulevard in Shasta Lake.

March 6, 3:00-6:30 p.m.: FREE healthy snacks at the new healthy checkout lane kick-off event at Sentry Market, 4525 Shasta Dam Boulevard in Shasta Lake. Give us your feedback and get a FREE ChicoBag®.

March 28, 3:00-4:30 p.m.: FREE taste test of fruit salad at Alliance Food and Gas, 2071 North Street in Anderson.

March 30, 3:00-4:30 p.m.: FREE taste test of fruit salad at Speedway, 2142 North Street in Anderson.

FREE cookbooks and prize drawings at all events!

In Shasta County, 60 percent of adults are overweight or obese. This puts them at a higher risk for Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and some cancers. To reduce this risk and prevent chronic diseases, it is critical to move toward a healthier lifestyle and for communities to create environments that support healthy choices. Join the movement toward improved health through changes in community markets.

For more information about March events, visit www.healthyshasta.org

Healthy Shasta is a collaborative committed to making healthy eating and physical activity choices easier where you live, work and play. Visit www.healthyshasta.org for more information.