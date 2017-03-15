Join community in planting a pinwheel in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, which is an excellent time to celebrate the importance of healthy families. The Shasta County Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council (Shasta CAPCC) believe that all children deserve a bright, shining future. We invite you to join us, along with other stakeholders and the community on Friday, March 31, 2016 at 11:00 am to plant a pinwheel at our “Pinwheel Garden of Hope” event. We will be planting this year’s garden at our office, located at 2280 Benton Drive, building C (Diestel horst Landing). The blue pinwheel is a national symbol to bring awareness to child abuse and neglect.

In Shasta County from October 2015 to September 2016, there were 448 substantiated child abuse/neglect cases. The vast majority of verified cases in Shasta County were due to general neglect (69.9%) and severe neglect (11.4%) which includes cases in which a parent, guardian or caregiver failed to provide adequate food, shelter, medical care or supervision for the child but no physical injury occurred. Neglect consistently has been the most common type of substantiated case statewide and in nearly all counties.