On Thursday, February 23, 2017, The Women’s Fund of the Shasta Regional Community Foundation will present a forum—”It’s Not Just Prostitution: What You Need to Know About Human Trafficking” at Sequoia Middle School, McLaughlin Auditorium, 1805 Sequoia Street in Redding from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M.

This forum is designed to help people recognize the red flags of child sex trafficking, the complexity of healing, and the importance of trauma-informed therapy.

Presenter Deena Graves has trained more than 20,000 people, including the FBI, Homeland Security, the international airport police, and the attorney general/U.S. attorney staff. The forum will also include participation of our local DA Crime Victims Assistance Center, the Domestic Violence Multidisciplinary Team, and the Juvenile Justice Rehabilitation Center.

Please click on the link below today to register and be sure to share this invitation with a friend who cares about this important issue.