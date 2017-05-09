Irrational man found running around nude—deputies find suspected pipe bomb his vehicle

On Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at 1209 PM, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a nude male subject running up and down the Balls Ferry Boat Ramp in Anderson while yelling at no one. A second reporting party called dispatch to report the male subject was now rolling around the parking lot yelling and moaning. Moments later a Fish and Wildlife Warden arrived in the area and calmed the subject down while waiting for deputies to arrive.

Shortly thereafter, Shasta County deputies arrived on scene and assessed the subject. Deputies determined the male subject was in need of medical attention and requested an ambulance. At the time the subject was non-verbal. Due to the subject’s medical condition his identity will remain confidential. The male subject was then transported to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The vehicle the subject had been located in was searched for his identification. In plain view, on the front seat of the pickup truck, a deputy located what appeared to be a pipe bomb with fusing coming out one end. The Shasta County Sheriff Bomb Squad was requested to render the suspected pipe bomb safe.

Once the Bomb Squad arrived on scene, the team was able to locate and disrupt the device without detonation. The suspected pipe bomb pieces were collected as evidence and will be further inspected to determine if the suspected pipe bomb was an actual working device. Once this is determined, a case will be forwarded to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges pertaining to possession of a destructive device per California Penal Code section 18715(a) (1).