Investigators continue to work diligently on fluctuating rape/assault case

On June 17, 2017, at 8:32 a.m., Redding Police Department Investigators were called out to investigate a rape/assault that was reported to have occurred on the Sacramento River Trail near the Ribbon Bridge. Investigators have worked tirelessly speaking with witnesses, collecting evidence and speaking with the victim on several occasions.

As of today, Redding Police Investigators have not been able to substantiate many of the victim’s statements. The victim initially reported the rape/assault took place on the Sacramento River Trail. After viewing video surveillance, speaking with witnesses and follow-up interviews with the victim, investigators have been able to verify the rape/assault did not occur on the Sacramento River Trail.

Through follow-up interviews, the victim provided two other locations where this rape/assault may have occurred. Investigators eliminated one of these locations through video surveillance. The second location was the 2400 block of Washington Avenue, where the victim initially called 911. At this point, no crime scene consistent with victim’s allegations has been located.

After several contacts and interviews, the victim eventually admitted to investigators that she knew where the weapon used during the rape/assault was located. The victim took investigators to the 2400 block of Washington Avenue and showed them where she hid and buried the weapon on the day of the reported crime.

Based on the above information, there is lack of sufficient evidence to determine if or where a crime occurred. Investigators will continue to work with the victim and investigate leads as they develop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redding Police Department at (530)225-4214