It’s important to remember that mental health is essential to everyone’s well-being and overall health

When you or someone you love is dealing with a mental health concern, sometimes it’s a lot to handle. It’s important to remember that mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being, and mental illnesses are common and treatable. Yet, people experience symptoms of mental illnesses differently, and some engage in potentially dangerous or risky behaviors to avoid or cover up symptoms of a potential mental health problem.

That is why this year’s Mental Health Month theme for May is “Risky Business”. It is a call to educate ourselves and others about habits and behaviors that increase the risk of developing or exacerbating mental illnesses, or could be signs of mental health problems themselves. Activities like compulsive sex, recreational drug use, obsessive internet use, excessive spending, or disordered exercise patterns can all be behaviors that can disrupt someone’s mental health and potentially lead them down a path towards crisis.

May is Mental Health Month – started 68 years ago by Mental Health America (MHA), to raise awareness about mental health conditions and the importance of good mental health for everyone. MHA has developed a series of fact sheets on specific behaviors and habits that may be a warning sign of something more, risk factors and signs of mental illness, and how and where to get help when needed. For more information on Mental Health Month, visit Mental Health America’s website at www.mentalhealthamerica.net/may.

Also, the Shingletown Medical Center’s licensed counseling staff is ready to provide support and encouragement as well as the tools to navigate the psychological, emotional and social challenges that sometimes make “living well” difficult. We welcome individuals, parents, families, adolescents, and children.

On staff we have Dr. Jewkes, Board Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and a member of the American Psychiatric Association. Appointments with Dr. Jewkes need to be made through a referral from the patient’s primary care provider at Shingletown Medical Center.

Also on staff SMC has Behavior Health Supervisor, Colleen Cambra along with Patty Gomez, both Licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSW), who assist patients with medical and behavioral health problems. They provide skilled training through psycho-education and patient education strategies, and help to develop specific behavioral change plans for patients.

