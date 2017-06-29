House votes to strengthen illegal immigration laws

LaMalfa said: “Kate Steinle, Sarah Root, Grant Ronneback, Jamiel Shaw. Those are the names of just four young and innocent people whose lives were cut short by illegal immigrants harbored by sanctuary cities. The bills we passed today are for the families of these victims – and many others across the country who have experienced a similar, preventable tragedy. Sanctuary cities and lack of immigration law enforcement put innocent lives at risk. As Americans, we welcome those hard-working individuals who wish to come to our country legally, but criminals who come here illegally – especially those convicted of felonies – have no place in our society.

Our immigration system needs a lot of work, but today we start with the obvious – we will not shield unlawful criminals from immigration enforcement and we will not let deported felons back into our country. It is the duty of government to protect the safety of its citizens. Both of these bills are simple, straightforward, and common-sense reforms to strengthen our immigration policy and protect innocent lives.”

H.R. 3003, the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act:

Prevents states and localities who refuse to comply with federal law and cooperate with immigration authorities from receiving certain Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Grants.

Shifts grant funds to states that comply with federal law.

Gives authority to the Secretary of DHS to refuse transfer of illegal aliens to states and localities that refuse to comply with federal immigration authorities.

Allows victims of crimes involving illegal criminal aliens released back onto the streets to sue the jurisdiction that refuse to comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Contains Sarah and Grant’s law, which ensures unlawful immigrants convicted of drunk driving or arrested for other dangerous crimes are detained during removal proceedings and not released back onto the street.

In January 2016, Sarah Root was killed after being struck by an unlawful immigrant who was driving drunk. Sarah had just graduated from college and the person responsible was released from custody and is free to this day. In January 2015, Grant Ronneback was murdered at a convenience store by a convicted felon who was free on bond while facing deportation. In March 2008, High School student Jamiel Shaw II was shot and killed by gang members while on his way home. One of his murderers was discovered to have been an illegal immigrant who had already been convicted on gun charges and assaulting a police officer – but was released from jail.

H.R. 3004, Kate’s Law, is named after California native Kate Steinle, who was murdered in San Francisco – a sanctuary city – in broad daylight by an illegal immigrant with seven prior felony convictions, and who had been deported from the U.S. five times. The bill increases mandatory penalties for illegal aliens who re-enter the U.S. after being deported. Previously deported illegal aliens who re-enter the U.S. can face up to 2 years in prison, while those with criminal records who re-enter the country can face up to 25 years, depending on the nature of prior convictions.

