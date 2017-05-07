Hope is Alive! 10 — Open Mic Night at Shasta Arts Council on May 12

• 5:30 pm performer sign in;

This FREE event is open to the public and will be held at the Shasta Arts Council, located on the 2nd floor of Old City Hall, 1313 Market Street, Redding. Performers are asked to sign in at 5:30 pm, and performances will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2017. Performers are encouraged to reserve a spot in advance by contacting Marc Dadigan at 225-5970 or mdadigan@co.shasta.ca.us. See the Facebook event here.

The Hope Is Alive! program is a series of open mic nights that have been held at various locations throughout Shasta County to raise awareness about mental health struggles, substance use disorders and suicide loss. Since Hope Is Alive! was founded in September 2014, nearly 100 performers, including dancers, spoken word artists, rappers and musicians, have participated, often sharing heartfelt stories about mental health struggles as well as entertaining attendees.