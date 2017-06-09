In honor of National Get Outdoors Day, Shasta-Trinity National Forest offers fee waiver on June 10

The Shasta-Trinity National Forest invites visitors to enjoy a fee-free day at several of our recreation sites in honor of National Get Outdoors Day, June 10, 2017. National Get Outdoors Day is a day when federal agencies, nonprofit organizations, and the recreation industry encourage healthy, outdoors activities. So get out and enjoy your public lands for free that day! This year’s fee waiver on the Shasta-Trinity NF extends to the following campgrounds and recreation facilities:

Trinity River Management Unit (Weaverville and Big Bar Areas)

Big Flat

Burnt Ranch

Hayden Flat – fee waiver applies to the family campground only, not the group campsites

Pigeon Point – fee waiver applies to the family campground only, not the group campsites

South Fork Management Unit

Basin Gulch

Hell Gate

Forest Glen

Shasta McCloud Management Unit

Tarantula Gulch Day Use Area (McCloud Reservoir Boat Ramp)

To locate recreation sites on the Shasta-Trinity, log on to our website at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/stnf/recreation.

Mark your calendars for the following Forest Service fee-free days in 2017:

• National Public Lands Day, September 30, 2017

• Veterans Day Weekend, November 11-12, 2017