Holiday fireworks and noise can frighten pets

Simple Precautions Can Help Pets Feel Less Afraid

Fourth of July is right around the corner and with this patriotic holiday comes lots of noise and fireworks. Although people generally love the commotion and beauty of fireworks, pets can become very stressed and fearful during firework displays. “This Independence Day holiday don’t let your pets become a statistic,” states Haven Humane Society CEO Mark Storrey. “The July 4th noise and light displays can easily frighten your pets and they will often run off to find a safe place away from the loud cracking sounds of fireworks during the celebrations.”

There are some simple precautions every pet owner can take to ensure their pet’s comfort and safety. Many pets will try to escape the unfamiliar firework noises by jumping fences or running away. Keeping animals inside your home will help secure them and keep them from running away in fear. “If you plan to attend the fireworks show, be sure your dog is left in the house or garage with plenty of water,” Storrey said. “Be a responsible pet owner and protect your best friend – keep them safe in a cool place!” By being aware of your pet and keeping them secure, both you and your pets will have a fun and safe Fourth of July!