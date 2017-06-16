Hirz Mountain Fire Lookout Tower repaired with help from HistoriCorps

Last week volunteers with HistoriCorps coordinated with employees from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest to repair the roof and wall of the historic Hirz Mountain Fire Lookout Tower. This 20-foot lookout tower sits atop Hirz Mountain at an elevation of 3,540 feet, and offers 360-degree views of Mount Shasta to the north, Mount Lassen to the southeast and the McCloud River Arm of Shasta Lake, which sits over 2,000 feet below the tower.

The HistoriCorps volunteers came from all over the United States, including Oregon, California, and Colorado, and worked for several days to plan and execute their preservation work. They purchased and delivered construction supplies up the long, winding and narrow four-wheel-drive road to the tower. Finally they worked for several days replacing the cedar shingle roof and stabilizing the cab of the lookout by replacing deteriorating 2×4’s in one wall.

When the Hirz Mountain Fire Lookout was built, it was originally a structure that sat on the ground. The mountain was a strategic location for detecting fires because it had a direct view into the headwaters of the McCloud River and most of its tributaries. In 1937, the Forest Service and the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) rebuilt the Hirz Mountain Lookout cabin and included a garage and outhouse. It was one of the last CCC-era lookouts to be built. In 1949, a steel tower was added, constructed of a steel K-brace tower that stands 20 feet above ground level.

The McCloud River Wintu Tribe hold Hirz Mountain in reverence and have a name for it in their language. But it was a miner, Henry Hirz, who gave the mountain its modern name. Hirz was a gold miner who lived on Hirz Creek in the 1860s and was one of the earliest settlers in the McCloud River country.

Prior to 2015 the lookout tower was available for public rental, but then the roof and wall were found to be deteriorated and unsafe. “There is still a lot of work to do before it will be re-opened to the public. However, the Forest is grateful to the HistoriCorps volunteers as this was an extremely important step towards protecting the historic lookout,” said Forest Heritage and Tribal Relations Program Manager Matthew Padilla.

HistoriCorps is a nonprofit organization that provides volunteers of all skill levels with a hands-on experience preserving historic structures on public lands across America. To find out more, please visit: www.historicorps.org. For more information about the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/stnf.