The Hidden History of Sheven Square Building to be present on March 12

This Place Matters—Redding and the Shasta Historical Society will present a fascinating presentation — The Hidden History of the Sheven Square Building by historian Michael Kuker on Sunday, March 12, 2017. The free event will be start 1:30 p.m at Old City Hall, 1313 Market Street Redding.

Mr. Kuker will talk about Redding’s historical building patterns, styles, and materials, using the Sherven Square building as a case study. Come learn about Redding’s architectural heritage, see some rare photographs, and then join them afterwards for a drink and Q&A session at Maxwell’s.