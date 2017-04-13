Help raise $100,000 for a Tai Chi Meditation Garden near Sundial Bridge by clicking and voting

Redding Tai Chi is a group of men and women who live in the Northern California City of Redding and practice Tai Chi. The project, which is called the Redding Tai Chi Meditation Garden, is to build a park for low-impact, meditative exercise so that people can improve their health by practicing Tai Chi, Yoga, dance, or breathing exercises in a safe, public, outdoor place. The approximately 1,800 square foot area will be easy to maintain and last for generations and by utilizing the Yin Yang symbol in its design the park will be functional art. The key elements are already in place. We have partnered with the Shasta County Arts Council for non-profit fiscal sponsorship, we have approval from the Redding City Council, and we have a fantastic location donated to us by the non-profit Turtle Bay Exploration Park that is by the Sacramento River and the Sundial Bridge. We also have two architects who are modifying our plans for the site. The only thing missing is the funding to build and we cannot start until we have all the funds in place. That is why we need to win this grant. With the $100,000 grant we can build right away. With the $50,000 grant we will be well on our way to our $100,000 goal. Without the grant it may take 2-3 years to collect funds to build the park. Your vote will make a difference in the future of our community’s physical and mental well-being. Thank you for your vote!