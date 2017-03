Healthy Shasta website provides interactive map for local hiking and walking trails

HealthyShasta.org has provide a handy map for hiking and walking trails at http://healthyshasta.org/maps.htm

Find new places to walk and hike by clicking on the interactive map pins.

Local Map Listings

The following is a complete list of available maps.

Blue Gravel Mine Trail Trail Map Walking, Biking Paved Varies 1.75 miles one way

Buenaventura Trail Trail Map Walking, Biking Gravel Varies 1.25 miles one way

Castle Crags State Park Trail Map Walking Dirt Varies 28 miles total

Churn Creek Trails Trail Map Walking, Biking Gravel, Dirt Flat, Rolling Hills ~ 5.5 miles total

City Hall Area & Sculpture Park Trail Map Walking, Biking Paved Flat ~ 2 miles total

Clear Creek Greenway, Mule Ridge & Swasey Trails Trail Map Walking, Biking Dirt Varies Multiple trail networks – see map for distances

Clover Creek Preserve Trail Map Walking, Biking Paved, Dirt Flat 1.5 mile paved loop N

Cloverdale Trails Trail Map Walking, Biking Dirt Rolling Hills, Steep Hills ~ 6 miles total

FB Trail Trail Map Walking, Biking Dirt Rolling Hills, Steep Hills 9.3 miles one way

Flanagan and Chamise Peak Trails Trail Map Walking, Biking Dirt Rolling Hills, Steep Hills Flanagan 2.5 miles one way; Chamise 2.4 miles one way

French Fry Trail Map Walking, Biking Dirt Varies 5.75 Miles

Hornbeck Trail Trail Map Walking, Biking Dirt Rolling Hills 4 miles one way

John Reginato River Access Trail Map Walking, Biking Dirt Flat 0.75 mile one way

Lassen Volcanic National Park Trail Map Walking Dirt Varies ~ 150 miles total

Lema Ranch Trails Trail Map Walking, Biking Paved Flat, Rolling Hills ~ 4 miles

Lower Sacramento Ditch Trail Trail Map Walking, Biking Dirt Varies 2.8 miles one way

Lower Sacramento Rail Trail Trail Map Walking, Biking Paved Varies 3.75 miles one way

Margaret Polf Park Trail Map Walking, Biking Paved Flat 1.4 miles total

McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park Trail Map Walking, Biking Dirt Flat, Rolling Hills ~ 5 miles total

Middle Creek Trail Trail Map Walking, Biking Paved Varies 3 miles one way

Mule Ridge Trails Trail Map Walking, Biking Dirt Varies ~ 18 miles N

Redding Rancheria Trail Trail Map Walking, Playground Paved, Gravel Varies 1 mile loop Y

Sacramento Rail Trail Trail Map Walking, Biking Paved Flat 7 miles one way

Sacramento River Trail Trail Map Walking, Biking Paved Flat, Rolling Hills ~ 11 miles total

Shasta Lake Trails Trail Map Walking, Biking Dirt Varies ~ 25 miles total

Swasey Recreation Area Trail Map Walking, Biking Dirt Varies ~ 14 miles total

Trail 58 Trail Map Walking, Biking Dirt Rolling Hills 2.1 Miles

Turtle Bay East Trail Map Walking, Biking Gravel, Dirt Flat 1.5 N

Upper Sacramento Ditch Trail Trail Map Walking, Biking Dirt Flat 9.2 miles one way

Upper Salt Creek Trail Trail Map Walking, Biking Dirt Rolling Hills 2 miles one way

Walk Burney Trail Map Walking, Biking Paved Varies Varies by route

Westside Trails Trail Map Walking, Biking Dirt Rolling Hills, Steep Hills Varies by route

Whiskeytown National Recreational Area Trail Map Walking, Biking Dirt Varies ~ 60 miles total