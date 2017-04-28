Healthy recipe: Have a fiesta of flavors for Cinco De Mayo

Although Mexican food can be a diet disaster; just think queso dip, salted tortilla chips, and frozen margaritas, this simple recipe is healthy, flavor-packed, and guilt-free. You’ll never believe these cheesy Mexican favorites are healthy. Garlic, cumin, and cilantro add that zesty flavor, making the sprinkle of Monterey Jack cheese go a long way. Plus, you’ll get a serving of vegetables with lycopene-rich tomatoes and corn in the salsa.

Chicken Quesadillas with Roasted Corn Salsa

Salsa:

1 cup frozen whole-kernel corn

3/4 cup chunky bottled salsa

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Chicken:

1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, diced into 1/2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

4 teaspoons olive oil, divided

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 (8-inch) flour tortillas

1/2 cup grated queso fresco or Monterey Jack cheese

Preparation:

Heat a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn; cook 5 minutes, stirring until lightly charred. Remove from heat; wipe skillet clean. Combine corn, salsa, cilantro, and 2 tablespoons lime juice in bowl. Place chicken in medium bowl. Add 1 tablespoon lime juice, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper; stir well and set aside. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in skillet over medium heat. Add chicken; cook 5 minutes or until it is heated through, stirring occasionally. Add garlic during last 30 seconds of cooking. Transfer chicken to a plate; wipe skillet clean. Wrap tortillas in a paper towel; microwave on HIGH about 15 seconds or until warm. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons cheese over half of each tortilla; top each with chicken and 2 tablespoons salsa. Fold tortillas in half; brush tops with remaining oil; sprinkle with salt, if desired. Heat skillet over medium-low heat. Add 2 quesadillas, oiled sides down, pressing to flatten. Cook 1 minute or until lightly browned. Flip; cook 45 seconds and transfer to a cutting board. Repeat procedure with remaining quesadillas. Cut quesadillas into wedges; serve hot with remaining salsa.

Nutritional Information: Calories per serving: 351, Fat per serving: 11g, Saturated fat per serving: 2g, Monounsaturated fat per serving: 6g, Polyunsaturated fat per serving: 2g, Protein per serving: 25g, Carbohydrate per serving: 40g, Fiber per serving: 4g, Cholesterol per serving: 3mg, Iron per serving: 3mg, Sodium per serving: 645mg, Calcium per serving: 50mg

Shingletown Medical Center Board Members and Staff wish you a “Healthy” and “Happy” Cinco De Mayo!

