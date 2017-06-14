Health and Human Services announce services to be moved from Cascade office

Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency announces that their Cascade office at 2460 Breslauer Way is going through changes. As of June 26, 2017, CalFresh, CalWORKs and Medi-Cal applications and in-person appointments will no longer be available at this location. The move is designed to encourage people to use one of our other regional offices closer to their home.

Other locations include: Downtown Redding Center, 1220 Sacramento Street, Redding, (530) 229-8441

Enterprise Regional Office, 2757 Churn Creek Road, Redding, (530) 224-4200

Anderson Regional Office, 2889 East Center Street, Anderson, (530) 229-8200

Shasta Lake Regional Office, 4216 Shasta Dam Blvd., Shasta Lake, (530) 275-7500

Burney Regional Office, 36911 Main Street, Burney, (530) 335-5576