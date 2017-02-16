Haven Humane Spay and Neuter Clinic receives more than $45,000 from PetSmart Charities® to fuel local spay and neuter efforts

Organization will offer low-cost spay/neuter procedures for cats in need for $25

Haven Humane Spay and Neuter Clinic today announced that it received a grant for more than $45,000 from PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, to help offer cat spays and neuters to Shasta County residents for the low price of $25.

In an effort to decrease pet overpopulation and promote animal health, Haven Humane Society is excited to offer this special, and save owners significant money on these essential procedures.

“We are focusing on altering cats this year because to reach of goal of being a No-Kill animal shelter, cat reproduction has got to be addressed. We encourage cat owners in Shasta County to take advantage of this financial assistance and reduce the number of unwanted kittens entering the shelter,” said Haven’s CEO, Mark Storrey.

“Together, through the hard work of Haven Humane Society’s Spay and Neuter Clinic, we hope to reduce pet homelessness in the Redding community,” said Jenny Aho, regional relationship manager at PetSmart Charities. “We’re confident that the organization will be able to make a tremendous impact with this grant. Making spay and neuter surgeries more accessible and affordable for members of the community is a great step.”

Please book your appointment early and prepay the nonrefundable $25 at Haven Humane Spay & Neuter Clinic, 7449 Eastside Road in Redding between 9AM and 1PM, Monday through Friday, or by calling (530) 241-1658. Space is limited and appointments will be made on a first come, first served basis.

For other Haven information and events call (530) 241-1653 or go to www.havenhumane.org and also like us on Facebook where many available pets and heartwarming stories are posted each week.

PetSmart Charities aims to proactively prevent pet homelessness and assist pets in need through many efforts including facilitating adoptions and expanding spay and neuter initiatives. With the help of animal welfare partners, including the Haven Humane Spay & Neuter Clinic, PetSmart Charities has funded more than 1.4 million spay and neuter surgeries in the U.S. since 2009.

About Haven Humane Society Spay and Neuter Clinic

Haven Humane Spay and Neuter Clinic is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to decrease pet overpopulation. The clinic performs over 6,000 spay and neuter surgeries each year. In an effort to prevent more unwanted animals, we offer the services of low cost spay and neuter to any pet.

About PetSmart Charities:

PetSmart Charities, Inc. is a nonprofit animal welfare organization that saves the lives of homeless pets. Each year nearly 500,000 dogs and cats find homes through our adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and sponsored adoption events. Each year millions of PetSmart shoppers contribute to PetSmart Charities to help pets in need by making donations on a pin pad at the register. PetSmart Charities efficiently uses 90 cents of every dollar to support its mission of finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets. PetSmart Charities grants more money to directly help pets in need than any other animal welfare group in North America, with a focus on funding adoption and spay/neuter programs that help communities solve pet overpopulation. PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization, independent from PetSmart, Inc. PetSmart Charities has received the Four Star Rating for the past 13 years from Charity Navigator, an independent nonprofit that reports on the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of nonprofits, placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this organization.