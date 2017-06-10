Haven Humane Society’s “Pawsport to Adoption” event travel the world and return with a new cat or kitten

Summer is the ultimate time to travel and Haven Humane has the perfect destination in mind for aspiring cat and kitten owners! From June 10 through June 17, Haven Humane is hosting our “Pawsport to Adoption” free cat adoption event. Individuals interested in adopting cats and kittens will learn more about feline care and take home a new fluffy family member with no adoption fee!

To join the fun and find the perfect cat or kitten for your family, visit the Morgan Adoption Center at Haven Humane June 10 through June 17 between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m to visit such exotic countries as “Kitaly” and “Purrsia.”

As you travel the cat-friendly world, you will learn many helpful cat care tips, fun feline facts, and have knowledgeable and friendly Haven staff available to answer any questions you may have.

At the end of your world tour, choose a cat or kitten to take home with you in a ready-to-go travel carrier! For a $10 donation, you will receive a one-of-a-kind travel experience, a “Pawsport to Adoption” T-Shirt (as long as supplies last), and a cat or kitten that includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip, and a starter bag of food.

For more information on Pawsport to Adoption and other services and programs, please call (530) 241-1653.