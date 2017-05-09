Haven Humane Society joins KRCR for Stuff the Bus Food Drive

$25 Adoptions Offered to Adopters Who Donate Non-Perishable Food

This month KRCR News Channel 7, local Ford dealers, and the Salvation Army are teaming up with local businesses and organizations to help address hunger in the community with the annual Stuff the Bus food drive. Stuff the Bus is an initiative to help feed the hundreds of hungry individuals within our communities. On May 12, KRCR News Channel 7 and local Ford dealers will be filling two city buses with the nonperishable food donations; one of the buses will be located in Chico while the other will be at Crown Motors in Redding.

Haven Humane Society is excited to join the effort and participate in the Stuff the Bus food drive. To help encourage donations, increase community participation in Stuff the Bus, and help find forever homes for the adoptable animals at Haven, Haven Humane Society is offering $25 pet adoption fees for those who donate nonperishable food items to the Stuff the Bus food drive from now through May 13. Individuals or families that wish to bring their donations to Haven Humane will find the donation barrel at the Morgan Adoption Center. Acceptable donations include canned goods, dry goods such as pasta or oatmeal, and even dehydrated meals. To take advantage of this incredible offer, please visit Haven Humane Society at 7449 Eastside Road in Redding.