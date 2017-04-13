Haven Humane Society joins KRCR for Stuff the Bus food drive—$25 off pet adoptions offered to nonperishable food donators

Haven Humane Society is excited to join the effort and participate in the Stuff the Bus food drive now until May 12th. To help encourage donations and increase community participation in Stuff the Bus, Haven Humane Society is offering $25 off pet adoption fees for those who donate nonperishable food items to the Stuff the Bus food drive. Those who bring their donations to Haven Humane will find the donation barrel at the Morgan Adoption Center. Acceptable donations include canned goods, dry goods such as pasta or oatmeal, and even dehydrated meals. To take advantage of this incredible offer, please visit Haven Humane Society at 7449 Eastside Road in Anderson. Together, we can help feed the hungry people within our communities and make a difference in a pet’s life.