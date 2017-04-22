Haven Humane Society invites community to Pet Fest

Join Haven for a Fun-Filled, Pet-Friendly Afternoon May 6!

This year Haven Humane Society is excited to host Pet Fest (previously known as the Dog-A-Thon Festival) and invites the community to Haven Humane for a day of entertaining activities that the entire family can enjoy! Pet Fest will take place on Saturday, May 6 from noon to 6PM.

There are many enjoyable activities and events taking place during this year’s Pet Fest! There will be assorted vendor booths, interesting and educational canine demonstrations, including obedience training by Shasta Dogs and personal protection training with Don Armstrong, and delicious food such as Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ and strawberry shortcake stand. For those who enjoy a little friendly competition, the Famous WestMUTTster Family Dog Show will be taking place once again during Pet Fest.

Interested participants may register online through HavenHumane.org or in person before the show begins from noon to 1:30PM. Splash Dogs will also be back this year, so if you have a pup who loves water, this is an event that can’t be missed. Or let your dog enjoy an athletic relay race with Strike Force Fly Ball Racing Club! It is always so much fun seeing the dogs in action during the relay races.

For more information on Pet Fest, please refer to our Facebook Pet Fest Event page or visit HavenHumane.org.