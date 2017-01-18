Griffith joins Aiello, Goodrich & Teuscher move marks Redding expansion for Mt Shasta CPA firm

Rob Griffith and nine staff members formerly of K·Coe Isom joined Aiello, Goodrich & Teuscher (AGT). Griffith and his staff joined AGT because of their passion to serve small- and medium-sized businesses, primarily outside of the agriculture industry, in addition to non-profit organizations and local governments. This focus aligns with the mission of AGT which is to serve small and medium sized businesses who are at the heart of employment, jobs and the well-being of families in Northern California.

“We selected AGT based on their commitment to the client and community and their dedication of providing excellent customer service at competitive prices,” said Griffith.

Griffith’s move to AGT in November 2016 follows two mergers which saw longtime Redding firm Nystrom & Co., founded in 1948, merge with Chico, California based Matson & Isom, and then a 2015 merger between Matson & Isom and Kansas-based Kennedy and Coe to strengthen their specialization in food and agriculture. Griffith’s current move allows both AGT and K·Coe Isom to focus their respective firms on specific core markets that align with each firm’s mission. Griffith and team bring AGT their strong expertise in small businesses, governments, non-profit organizations, and other area businesses. Griffith, a former partner in all three firms and now shareholder with AGT, will retain his Redding offices at 1726 Court Street in Redding.

“We truly support Rob and the team in their move to Aiello, Goodrich & Teuscher,” said K·Coe Isom CEO Jeff Wald in a letter to clients. “We have an excellent working relationship and anticipate that we will continue to refer business that makes the most sense for AGT to serve, and vice versa.”

The two AGT offices will have 25 total staff, 10 of which will be located in the Redding office, making the firm one of the largest in Northern California. The three AGT partners, Dorian Aiello, Lynn Teuscher, and Rob Griffith combine for nearly 100 years’ experience as tax professionals. The firm will now boast 10 Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) and two enrolled agents.

Founded in 1980, AGT has been particularly focused on small business and corporate taxation, estate & trust taxation, and the construction industry. The addition of Griffith will continue that tradition and offer additional audit capacity for local government, non-profit, and commercial audits. All three partners specialize in small business advisory services including the formation of C and S- Corps, partnerships, and LLCs.

“I believe in our community, and I’m excited that AGT will now have a presence in Redding and the surrounding area. There is a new G in AGT,” added Griffith.

For more information, please contact Rob Griffith at 530-241-3881 or visit the firm’s website at www.agtcpa.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/agtcpa/.

About Aiello, Goodrich and Teuscher (AGT)

Aiello & Goodrich, CPAs was founded in November 1980 by Dorian Aiello and Charlie E. “Hap” Goodrich. Lynn Teuscher joined the firm in 1990, forming Aiello, Goodrich & Teuscher, CPAs (AGT). In August 1991, the firm moved to the larger professional office building it presently occupies in Mount Shasta.

The team consists of tax, payroll, QuickBooks, and audit experts. The firm’s highly trained and qualified staff are dedicated to providing exceptional services that their clients value.

AGT continues to focus on improving its employees, its clients, and the community it serves. In November, 2016 AGT expanded into Redding, California by welcoming its newest partner, Rob Griffith, bringing the firm’s size to 25 employees and making it one of Northern California’s largest CPA firms.

About the Partners

Dorian Aiello is a lifelong resident of Mount Shasta. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from California State University, Sacramento. He is a Board Member of Scott Valley Bank and the Shasta Regional Community Foundation. Aiello is also a member, past president and regional district past treasurer of the Weed Rotary club and Chair of the Finance Committee for Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Lynn Teuscher has resided in Mount Shasta since 1990 and holds a Bachelor of Science degree with an emphasis in accounting from the University of Portland. He is currently a Board Member of the Mount Shasta Rotary Club and Mount Shasta Cub Scouts and has scaled to the summit of Mount Shasta a total of 16 times. He and his wife of 33 years, Karen, have three adult children, Hans, Rebecca, and Kirstyn.

Rob Griffith graduated Cum Laude from California State University, Sacramento with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in accounting. Rob is a member and former officer for the Redding Exchange Club which is best known as the host of the Redding Air Show. He is the financial Secretary for Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Redding and is a past Board Member of the Good News Rescue Mission. Rob has lived in Redding, California for 22 years with his wife of 24 years, Heather. The couple have three children, Robert, Abby, and Michael.