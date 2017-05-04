Goveror Brown issues proclamation declaring Day of Prayer

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued a proclamation declaring May 4, 2017 as a “Day of Prayer” in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation is below:

PROCLAMATION

Each year, in accordance with Public Law 100-307, the President proclaims the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer.

A National Day of Prayer is an occasion for each of us to reflect more deeply on the eternal verities and those matters which transcend our everyday routines. Through prayer, one opens the heart and stills the mind so that the Divine Presence may be directly encountered.

I encourage Californians to participate in this day in the manner that is most appropriate to their own religious or spiritual beliefs and experience.

NOW THEREFORE I, EDMUND G. BROWN JR., Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 4, 2017, as a “Day of Prayer” in the state of California.