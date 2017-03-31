Governor issued a proclamation declaring March 30 as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day”

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued a proclamation declaring March 30, 2017, as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day” in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation is below:

PROCLAMATION

Nearly three and a half million Americans served in the United States military during the Vietnam War and related conflicts in Southeast Asia between 1959 and 1975. More than 58,000 U.S. service members died during the Vietnam War, including more than 5,656 Californians. Many suffered physical injuries. Others suffered invisible wounds of war, including post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions. Decades later, Vietnam Veterans are being diagnosed with diseases and disorders associated with their exposure to Agent Orange and other toxic herbicides.

Unfortunately, too many of these veterans have not received the help and care they need to live healthy and productive lives in peacetime. In addition to those with medical conditions that are direct results of their service, there are many who suffer from unemployment, poverty, homelessness and substance abuse.

Treatment of our Veterans reflects profoundly on our character as a state and a nation. The state is committed to improving current services and implementing new programs for those who served and their families.

Our Vietnam War Veterans earned our everlasting gratitude. I urge all Californians to join us in welcoming home our Veterans and assisting them in every way possible.

NOW THEREFORE I, EDMUND G. BROWN JR., Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim March 30, 2017, as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.”