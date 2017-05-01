Governor declares May as “Small Business Month”

SACRAMENTO – Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued a proclamation declaring May 2017 as “Small Business Month” in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation is below:

PROCLAMATION

California has more than 3.8 million small businesses operating in the state – the most of any state in the union. These firms employ 50 percent of our workforce and drive the economy of California, the 6th largest economy in the world.

Our small businesses are respected globally for their innovation and fortitude. The vast majority of the companies employ 500 or fewer workers and, collectively, they make up 99 percent of all firms in California.

This month, we reaffirm our commitment to helping California’s small businesses launch and prosper. The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, along with key agencies of state government, works to facilitate economic growth through collaboration with small businesses. Supporting small-scale private-sector job creators is among our most promising strategies to enhance California’s human capital, expand job opportunities and increase our competitive advantage in the global marketplace.

NOW THEREFORE I, EDMUND G. BROWN JR., Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 2017, as “Small Business Month.”