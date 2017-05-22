Governor appoints Wallner and Woolery to Shasta District Fair Board of Directors

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Patrick Wallner, 55, of Redding, has been reappointed to the 27th District Agricultural Association, Shasta District Fair Board of Directors, where he has served since 2001. Wallner has been president at Wallner Plumbing Co. since 1987. He was an expeditor at the Voorwood Company from 1984 to 1987. Wallner is president of the National Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association and a member of the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials, Redding East Rotary Club, Greater Redding Chamber of Commerce and the Sierra Pacific District Exchange Clubs. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Wallner is a Democrat.

Victor Woolery, 71, of Cottonwood, has been reappointed to the 27th District Agricultural Association, Shasta District Fair Board of Directors, where he has served since 2006. Woolery was a manager at Vic’s Branding Iron from 2004 to 2013, president at Woolery Livestock Transportation from 1969 to 2004 and a teacher at Los Molinos Unified School District from 1969 to 1972. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Woolery is a Republican.