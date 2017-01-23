Golden Dragon Acrobats to perform at the Cascade Theatre

China’s Golden Dragon Acrobats return to the Cascade Theatre on February 16th at 7:30pm with daring feats of athleticism, heart-stopping stunts, vivid costumes and the grace of their centuries-old art form.

The Golden Dragon Acrobats represent the best of a time honored tradition that began more than twenty-five centuries ago. The Golden Dragons are recognized throughout the United States and abroad as the premiere Chinese acrobatic touring company of today. The reputation of the company is solidly rooted in a commitment to the highest of production values and an attention to artistic details that is unparalleled in the art form. World renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty.

Enjoy an amazing evening for the whole family featuring a spectacular list of magical acts that test the limits of physical strength and fight against gravity. Tickets are $29-$35 and are available at the Cascade Theatre Box Office at 1733 Market Street in Redding, by phone at (530) 243-8877 or directly through the Cascade Theatre website at www.cascadetheatre.org. The 2016-17 Cascade Theatre Performance Series is generously sponsored by US Bank.